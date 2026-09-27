Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives UAE team that participated in 18th BRICS Summit

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received, at Barzat Al Bateen, the UAE team that participated in the 18th BRICS Summit, hosted in New Delhi, India, from 12-13 September 2026.

H.H. commended the team’s efforts, which contributed to the success of the UAE’s participation in the summit, as well as the extensive preparations and coordination among the relevant entities ahead of the event. These efforts contributed to advancing the UAE’s objectives to expand its economic and trade partnerships, and further strengthen its presence and active role in supporting cooperation and dialogue at regional and international levels.

The UAE participated in the summit for the third time as a member of BRICS, which was established in 2009 to promote economic cooperation among member countries, and support the participation of developing and emerging economies in the global economic ecosystem.