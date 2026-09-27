Saif bin Zayed meets ministers of justice and interior from brotherly and friendly countries on sidelines of Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with a number of ministers of justice and interior from brotherly and friendly countries, on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026.

During the meetings, the ministers exchanged views on issues of common interest and discussed ways to translate the principles of the “Abu Dhabi Declaration” into practical cooperation and partnerships that enhance capabilities to address challenges and support joint efforts to achieve greater security, stability, and prosperity.