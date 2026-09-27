Maldives seeks greater cooperation with partners to combat transnational crimes, cybercrime: Prosecutor General

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) --Abbas Shareef, Prosecutor General of the Maldives, commended the UAE for hosting the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, noting that the participating delegations received a distinguished welcome.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the event, Shareef explained that the objectives of their participation focus on strengthening bilateral relations with the UAE and participating countries, and working together to combat transnational crimes, particularly cybercrime.

He added that they are also seeking support from partners to develop the artificial intelligence initiative launched by the Maldives.

He noted that the meetings he has held so far with his counterparts from around the world have resulted in opportunities and prospects for future cooperation and support, with the aim of taking these relationships to higher levels.