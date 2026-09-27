Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque strengthens its standing as global Emirati landmark offering a round-the-lock experience

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre marked World Tourism Day (WTD), observed annually on 27th September, by organising special cultural tours led by the Centre's cultural tour specialists. The tours highlighted the mosque's standing as one of the world's most prominent religious, national and cultural landmarks and a major draw for tourism, as well as its civilisational message of building bridges between cultures.

The mosque welcomes nearly 7 million guests annually, 82% of whom are from outside the UAE. This reflects its growing global presence and its position among the country's leading cultural and tourism destinations, a place where worship is observed and from which bridges of rapprochement and cultural dialogue extend.

Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said, "The mosque's growing global presence is the fruit of the vision of the UAE's wise leadership, which is taking the nation to global prominence in every sector. It is also a continuation of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who envisioned this landmark as a beacon of tolerance and coexistence. We do not regard numbers as an end in themselves, but as evidence that the mosque's message is reaching the world, and that cultural tourism, when built on identity and values, becomes a model that enhances the nation's competitiveness and strengthens its position among the world's leading destinations.

We will continue to develop our guests' experience in a manner befitting the mosque's stature and in support of the UAE's tourism targets."

To mark the occasion, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre published a video on its social media platforms featuring the impressions of guests from diverse cultures. One visitor said, "I came to the mosque because I had heard so much about this landmark, and visiting it was one of my wishes. I had also heard a great deal about its architecture and design, which made me even more eager to see it in person." Another visitor said, "I came to the mosque to learn more about Islamic and local culture."

The mosque is a key destination for dignitaries and visitors from around the world, and a meeting point where cultures converge and channels of dialogue extend, grounded in the values of tolerance and cultural exchange that distinguish the UAE.

According to Tripadvisor's 2026 Travellers' Choice Awards, the mosque achieved a new milestone. It ranked first in the "Top Attractions" category in the UAE, and first in the "Top Experiences" category in the Middle East for the day trip from Dubai to Abu Dhabi that includes the mosque, Qasr Al Watan and Etihad Towers. The rankings are based on reviews from travellers worldwide and build on the mosque's previous achievements in global rankings.

Cultural Tours and Year-Round Visitor Services

In addition to the special tours organised for World Tourism Day, SZGMC's cultural tour specialists deliver more than 4,000 tours each year, attended by around 56,000 visitors. The Centre also handles more than 1,500 bookings for delegations that include heads of state, senior officials, diplomats and official delegations. Participants learn about the mosque's message of tolerance, peace and cultural exchange, as well as the aesthetics and arts of Islamic architecture.

The Centre also enables guests from around the world to visit the mosque 24 hours a day through the "Sura" night tours, designed for transit passengers and for those unable to visit during official hours. The “El-Daleel” multimedia guide offers virtual tours in 14 languages using virtual reality technologies, including tours tailored for blind People of Determination. In a year in which UN Tourism has adopted the theme "Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism", these experiences serve as an early practical model of this global direction.

Dome of Peace: A Global Hub for Cultural Dialogue

The guest experience extends beyond the cultural tours to the Dome of Peace. It houses the Light & Peace Museum, with its artefacts, interactive experiences and installations that recreate the ambience of the three holy mosques, and the "Diya – A Universe of Light" immersive experience, which blends art and technology through a 360-degree circular projection. The Dome also houses “Al Jami' Library”, the cultural theatre, and permanent and temporary exhibitions.

The experience for visitors and families also extends to the outlets of Souq Al Jami', its entertainment areas and restaurants, the "Al-Mattal" experience, and the Mosque's Jogging Track overlooking the mosque. Together, these offer an integrated experience that combines religious, cultural, educational and tourism dimensions.

As a landmark unique to the UAE and a model of cultural tourism rooted in identity and values, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre continues to develop its religious and cultural programmes, exhibitions and initiatives. It presents them in innovative formats that meet its guests' aspirations, amplify the impact of the mosque's message and reflect its future vision, contributing to the targets of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031.