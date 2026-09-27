Onshur selects 25 aspiring publishers for new ‘Launch’ programme

SHARJAH, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) has launched its “Launch” track, with 25 aspiring publishers selected from 122 applicants for a professional development programme focused on building and growing sustainable publishing businesses.

Held at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) headquarters, the four-day programme runs through October 18 and combines publishing industry knowledge with practical business training. Participants will learn how to navigate key decisions facing new publishers, from balancing content quality and production costs to reaching readers and developing viable business plans.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the SBA, said: “The sustainability of the publishing industry starts with investing in the people who lead it and equipping a new generation of publishers with the knowledge and tools to build businesses that can grow and endure. The industry’s development depends on publishing houses that understand content, markets and readers, and can build business models that adapt to changes in the sector while introducing new experiences and voices.”

He added: “This approach stems from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has placed books and knowledge at the centre of Sharjah’s cultural project. Building on this vision, H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, has developed initiatives that respond to the needs of publishers and support the industry’s long-term development. Onshur advances this work by supporting publishing businesses at different stages, giving founders the knowledge and tools to turn their ideas into viable businesses that can grow, compete and reach readers.”

Commenting on the launch of the track, Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at SBA, said: “A sustainable publishing business depends on its founder’s ability to combine quality content with an understanding of the market and sound management of resources. Guided by the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, the Launch track equips aspiring publishers with the knowledge and experience to put these fundamentals into practice, navigate the challenges of starting a publishing business and bring new expertise and greater diversity to the industry.”

Participants began with the foundations of publishing, covering publishing models, the book lifecycle and key stages of publishing, from defining a publishing house’s identity and areas of focus to selecting titles and developing and editing content. The opening sessions also introduced business planning, business models and project pitches, giving participants a practical overview of both the publishing process and the business behind it.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, led a session on the association and its “Manassah” platform, explaining how they support publishers through industry connections, resources and services.

Upcoming sessions will focus on the legal and commercial aspects of publishing, including copyright, contracts, rights acquisition and sales, and related revenues. Participants will also learn how to develop a visual identity and brand, build a presence across digital platforms, and present their businesses and publications to their target audiences.

The track introduces participants to book production options, including conventional and digital printing, as well as print-on-demand, and how to determine publication specifications and print quantities while managing production costs. A field visit to Lightning Source Sharjah, a large-scale print-on-demand facility, will give participants practical insight into the production process and how these decisions are applied in a commercial publishing environment.

The programme also covers the practical steps involved in getting books to readers, including distribution through bookstores and other retail outlets, working with e-commerce platforms, setting up an online store, and managing inventory, shipping and order fulfilment. Participants will also learn about company licensing, book permits and ISBNs, and visit Sharjah Publishing City to explore its office, licensing and storage services.

Upcoming sessions will explore digital publishing models, including e-books, audiobooks and the platforms used to publish them. Participants will learn how to manage revenues from digital formats and adapt to changing reader behaviour, helping them identify publishing and distribution options suited to their titles and target audiences.

The programme will also explore the use of artificial intelligence in editing, content enhancement, and translation, as well as in developing social media content and editorial plans, and in drafting contracts and commercial proposals. Participants will also examine intellectual property rights related to AI-generated content and the legal and commercial considerations surrounding its use.

The track dedicates a core part of the training to financial management, helping participants understand the relationship between publishing costs and revenues and plan their finances from the outset. Topics include managing income, expenses, invoices and tax obligations, as well as pricing books, analysing profit margins and setting distribution discounts. The training is designed to help participants make informed financial decisions based on their operating costs and business needs.

The programme concludes with training on presenting publishing projects and developing pitches that clearly set out participants’ business models and what distinguishes them. Participants will also prepare for questions from panels and relevant organisations, helping them articulate their business concept, its value and their plan for operating in the publishing market.