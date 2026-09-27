Mongolia's Jaagii crowned champion of UAE's first international professional sumo competition

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Jaagii of Mongolia, the two time World Sumo Championship silver medalist with extensive international competition experience, won the All-Star Sumo Elite Competition, which took place at Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 26, 2026, marking the first international professional sumo exhibition ever staged in the UAE.

The event was hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Nine elite wrestlers competed in 36 dynamic bouts on a competition platform prepared specifically for the event, combining elite athletic contest with the ceremonial traditions that define the sport.

The lineup featured athletes from Japan, Mongolia, and Egypt representing world championship titles, Emperor’s Cup honours, and decades of professional competition.