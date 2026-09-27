Sharjah International Narrator Forum concludes 26th edition

SHARJAH, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage on Sunday concluded the 26th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum, held under the theme "Stories of Friends".

The closing ceremony was attended by Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and chairman of the forum's Supreme Organising Committee; and a number of officials and representatives of government entities.

Aisha Al Hosan, Director of the Arab Heritage Centre and general coordinator of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum, said the 26th edition brought together participants from 28 countries, with more than 120 people taking part.

She said the forum also saw broad participation from government institutions in Sharjah and featured a scientific programme during which research papers addressing the forum's theme were discussed.

The event also saw the signing of several new publications, including special editions dedicated to Finland, which was the guest of honour at this year's forum.

Speaking to Sharjah24, she said the forum organised numerous training workshops, storytelling spaces and handicraft activities targeting different age groups.

The edition concluded with a set of recommendations that will continue to be implemented, paving the way for preparations for the next edition, which will feature a new theme and a range of distinctive storytelling experiences.