Ministry of Family organises workshop to shape national strategic priorities for People of Determination

ABU DHABI,27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairperson of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council (EHCD), chaired a workshop organised by the Ministry of Family as part of the Council’s Social Sector Committee in Abu Dhabi.

The workshop brought together leaders from relevant entities to discuss priorities for a national strategy for People of Determination, proposed programmes and initiatives, as well as implementation mechanisms. Discussions focused on advancing the empowerment and active participation of People of Determination, enhancing their quality of life and supporting their families.

The workshop provided a national platform for dialogue on priorities related to People of Determination. Participants discussed ways to strengthen coordination among relevant entities at the federal and local levels to support the development of policies and services.

Participants also discussed the importance of strengthening governance, monitoring and outcomes measurement, and leveraging data to identify needs and inform decision-making. Discussions addressed investment in specialised talent, the development of accessible environments and services, and enhanced support for families and caregivers.

H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said "The UAE's vision for People of Determination extends beyond access to services; it is centered on enabling every individual to realize their potential and participate fully in society.

Our focus is on building an integrated system that supports people across every stage of life, strengthens outcomes for families, and creates pathways for learning, employment, participation, and independence. Through collective action and a shared commitment across sectors, we have an opportunity to set a new benchmark for inclusion that reflects the ambitions of our nation and the values on which it was founded."

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said the UAE has established a progressive approach to safeguarding the rights of People of Determination and enabling their participation across all areas of life, guided by the UAE leadership’s commitment to enhancing quality of life and fostering an inclusive environment that ensures equal opportunities. She noted that developing policies and services requires continued collaboration among relevant entities and a clear understanding of the experiences of People of Determination and their families.

She said the Ministry of Family is committed to ensuring that People of Determination and their families are partners in developing the strategy and related initiatives, alongside government entities, experts and stakeholders across sectors. Effective policies and services, she noted, begin with an understanding of their lived experiences, needs and aspirations.

She added that the next phase will focus on more clearly defining roles, responsibilities and performance indicators to support implementation and measure its impact on the quality of life and participation of People of Determination in society.

She said the Ministry of Family is committed to ensuring that People of Determination and their families are partners in shaping the strategies and initiatives designed for them, alongside government entities, experts and stakeholders across sectors, noting that effective policies and services begin with a clear understanding of their lived experiences, needs and aspirations.

She added that the next phase will focus on strengthening integration among relevant entities and establishing greater clarity around roles, responsibilities and performance indicators, with the aim of enhancing the quality of life of People of Determination and supporting their full and active participation in society.

Discussions highlighted the importance of connecting inclusive, high-quality education with rehabilitation and employment pathways and opportunities for participation in society, supported by stronger coordination among federal and local government entities and the private sector. The workshop also examined how to translate strategic priorities into initiatives that can be implemented and measured, supporting greater independence and wider opportunities for People of Determination.

The workshop reflects the participatory approach adopted by the Ministry of Family in developing a national strategy for People of Determination, bringing together federal and local government entities, stakeholders and partners across sectors, as well as People of Determination and their families. The aim is to ground priorities, policies and services in their actual needs and align the efforts of participating entities around a shared national vision.

The workshop followed a series of interviews with more than 60 stakeholders and a multi-sector workshop involving more than 50 participants. The strategy-development process also draws on international benchmarking and consultations with specialised experts, bringing relevant global expertise and practices into the development of the strategy.

Participants in the workshop included Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council; Maryam Majid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Social Services Department in Sharjah; Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention; Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; and Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director-General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, alongside a number of officials and representatives of federal and local government entities.