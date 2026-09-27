UAE adopts proactive approach in combating crime and financial crime worldwide: MENAFATF

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sulaiman Al Jabrin, Executive Secretary of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), affirmed that the proactive approach adopted by the United Arab Emirates in combating crime and financial crime has an impact that extends beyond the country itself to the region and the global financial system, given the UAE’s status as a global financial hub.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during his participation in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, Al Jabrin said that the UAE’s presidency of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force is characterised by ambition and encompasses numerous technical and strategic priorities. These include focusing on regional assessments of the risks, challenges, and threats facing the region; working to strengthen cooperation with other regional groups and countries; and maintaining high-level engagement with member states to ensure that combating financial crime is addressed at the highest levels.

He added that international cooperation, communication, and coordination are among the most important objectives of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force, noting that combating financial crime requires international coordination and cooperation.

Al Jabrin praised the UAE’s initiative and its hosting of the conference, which brings together authorities concerned with combating crime from around the world to discuss crime in its various stages and dimensions, whether financial or otherwise. He noted that the discussions at the conference are technical in nature and result in actionable recommendations rather than broad recommendations that are difficult to implement.

He explained that bringing together experts from different countries around the world provides an opportunity to discuss the diverse challenges facing different regions and develop solutions suited to each region, while also exchanging experiences, expertise, and challenges in a way that contributes to identifying best practices for all.

Al Jabrin also commended the UAE’s efforts to combat money laundering and the tangible results being achieved on the ground, which, he said, have demonstrated effectiveness in combating criminals, tracing illicit funds, and through proactive efforts to anticipate challenges, particularly in areas related to technology and virtual assets.