UAE delegation continues key meetings on third day of 81st session of UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) The United Arab Emirates’ delegation continued to participate in several key high-level meetings on the third day of the 81st session of UN General Assembly in New York.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, met with Alexander Stubb, President of Finland. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand areas of cooperation, including energy, renewables, and advanced technology.

Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, attended the 8th European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council), which convened under the theme ‘Shaping the New Global Order: Africa, the Middle East and the Architecture of Tomorrow'. At the meeting, Dr. Al Zeyoudi underscored the importance of fostering strategic economic partnerships between Africa and the Middle East to strengthen the foundations of a resilient global economy.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi also participated in an event hosted by the US-UAE Business Council, engaging senior business leaders on the strength and future of the US-UAE economic partnership.

Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister for Health and Life Sciences, met with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), to advance dialogue on global health priorities and the UAE's partnership with WHO.

Al Sayegh and Dr. Barakat also attended the Future Health High-Level Dialogue Redesigning Health Systems for Prediction, Prevention, and Population Health. At the meeting, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to building health systems that move from treatment to prevention, harnessing data, technology, and international partnerships to deliver better outcomes for populations across the world.

Additionally, Al Sayegh, Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Dr. Barakat, co-chaired the Roundtable on Life Sciences and Pharmaceuticals, bringing together senior leaders from government and industry to advance bilateral cooperation in healthcare innovation and pharmaceutical development.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, delivered remarks at the High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise, convened by the President of the 81st Session of the General Assembly Khalilur Rahman, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh. The UAE reaffirmed its solidarity with vulnerable nations on the frontlines of climate change and its commitment to urgent, collective action to address one of the defining crises of our generation.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, attended the High-Level Ministerial session of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, co-hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the European Union, and the Kingdom of Norway, alongside members of the Ministerial Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Gaza.

At the meeting, Al Marar reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, emphasizing that the UAE remains firmly committed to working with regional and international partners to fully implement the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, as endorsed by Security Council Resolution 2803.

Separately, Al Marar attended the OIC Annual Ministerial Coordination Meeting, convened on the margins of High-Level Week to coordinate positions and advance shared priorities among OIC Member States. Al Marar also attended the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) Ministerial Meeting. At both meetings, Al Marar reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to multilateral cooperation, underscoring the importance of unified action to address the challenges facing the Middle East and the broader international community.

Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, attended the Annual Forum of Small States (FOSS) High-Level Week Reception, hosted by Singapore's Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan. The UAE stood in solidarity with FOSS members, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive multilateralism.