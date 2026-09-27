Ministry of Finance hosts awareness event in Ras Al Khaimah on latest eInvoicing updates

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), hosted an awareness event on the eInvoicing System in Ras Al Khaimah.

It was attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; Mohammed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ahmed Obaid Ibrahim Al Ali, Director General of the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Mohamed Hassan Al Sabab, Deputy Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event drew broad participation from the business community and focused on the UAE eInvoicing System and its implementation requirements.

Since the launch of the Pilot Phase in July 2026, the UAE eInvoicing Programme has moved into an advanced stage of practical testing, with the 5-Corner Model now operational.

The Pilot Phase enables businesses and Accredited Service Providers (ASPs) to test the end-to-end eInvoicing process, address operational and technical challenges, and prepare for mandatory implementation.

The event concluded this year’s series of awareness sessions dedicated to the current phase of the project. The sessions will resume next year with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while the Federal Tax Authority will continue its awareness workshops for the business sector.

Younis Haji AlKhoori said the UAE continues to advance digital transformation across the economy by developing more efficient, integrated and transparent business processes. He noted that the eInvoicing System provides a standardised and interoperable framework that supports greater automation, efficiency and accuracy in business transactions.

He said: “The implementation of the 5-Corner Model represents an important step towards establishing a secure and interoperable framework for the exchange and reporting of electronic invoice data. With the model now operational, businesses and Accredited Service Providers can gain practical experience and address operational or technical challenges ahead of mandatory implementation.

“We encourage all businesses subject to eInvoicing requirements to take the necessary steps early, including selecting an Accredited Service Provider, completing the required contractual arrangements and progressing their technical integration well ahead of mandatory implementation from 1 January 2027.''

Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, commended the progress made in the transition to the eInvoicing System, noting that implementation is proceeding gradually and in a carefully planned manner.

He stressed the importance of continued direct engagement with businesses to give them sufficient time to prepare and transition smoothly to the system in line with its legal requirements and international best practices.

He said: “We urge all those concerned with implementing the eInvoicing System to comply with the requirements, phases and specified timelines. The system supports voluntary tax compliance through secure and effective digital mechanisms while delivering benefits across the tax ecosystem.

“By simplifying, standardising and automating invoicing processes and enabling real-time exchange, the system will help facilitate smoother and more accurate tax return submissions to the FTA.”

Mohammed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the important role of the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority, in delivering workshops across the UAE for the entire business community, including establishments, companies and institutions. He said the workshops are designed to raise awareness and provide businesses with the guidance and support they need as they transition to an integrated digital invoicing ecosystem.

He noted that these sessions directly help businesses overcome technical challenges, simplify procedures and access practical support. He stressed that adopting the eInvoicing System is a key enabler of a smooth digital transition and full regulatory compliance for businesses and organisations.

For his part, Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, underscored the importance of the eInvoicing System in supporting the business and industrial community, noting that it is set to have a significant impact on the development of industrial companies.

He also praised the high level of professionalism and expertise demonstrated by the teams at the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Tax Authority, which, he said, would help strengthen confidence among taxable persons.

e stressed the importance of continued cooperation between the two entities to simplify procedures for taxable persons and provide industrial businesses with the support and assistance they need. He added that the implementation of the eInvoicing System marks a significant step forward in tax procedures across businesses in the UAE.

The session featured an overview of Ministerial Decision No. 244 of 2025 on the implementation of the eInvoicing System, which sets 30 October 2026 as the deadline for entities subject to eInvoicing with annual revenues of AED 50 million or more to appoint an Accredited Service Provider (ASP).

The session explained that the extension followed a continuous assessment of market readiness, including the number of pre-approved service providers and feedback from businesses on the need for greater choice and more competitive pricing.

The Ministry of Finance also confirmed that as of now the mandatory Phase One implementation date remains unchanged. Entities subject to the system with annual revenues of AED 50 million or more must implement eInvoicing from 1 January 2027.

The technical presentation outlined the operational readiness of the eInvoicing System and the onboarding and integration requirements for businesses.

Businesses can select an Accredited Service Provider, complete the relevant registration procedures through the EmaraTax platform, and fulfil the technical connection and integration requirements with their chosen provider.

Once integration is complete, businesses can begin exchanging eInvoices through Accredited Service Providers under the 5-Corner Model. During the Pilot Phase, they can also test the reporting of tax data to Corner 5, as well as interoperability and operational compliance requirements.

The event concluded with broad engagement from business representatives and other participants, highlighting the role of awareness sessions in clarifying the technical and regulatory requirements of eInvoicing and supporting a smooth transition to the system.