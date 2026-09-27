Sharjah Summer Run draws huge turnout at University City

SHARJAH, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Sports Council held its Sharjah Summer Run on Sunday, 27th September, at University City, drawing a strong turnout of sports enthusiasts of all ages and both genders.

The event forms part of this year's series of community sporting activities and was staged in partnership with a number of contributing and sponsoring bodies. Runners competed across a range of distances amid lively crowds and a strong atmosphere. Winners were presented with their medals on the podium by Ibrahim Saif bin Ghafan, Head of the Sports Events Organisation and Management Section within the Council's Sports and Community Events Department.

In the 10km race, the Emirati men's category was won by Ahmed Al Naqbi, followed by Zayed Al Zahouri in second and Harbi Al Marri in third. In the Emirati women's category, Meera Al Falasi took first place, ahead of Hessa Al Suwaidi in second and Maitha Saud in third. The open men's category was led by Bernard Mengich, with Paul Kombo second and Abdul Samad Al Hebbaz third, while the open women's category saw Ann Wanjohi finish first, Fidelia Masongo second and Sara Loudi third.

In the 5km race, Majid Al Rustamani won the Emirati men's category, with Khalid Al Abdouli second and Hamad Al Fahad third. Haya Al Abdullah topped the Emirati women's category, followed by Aya Al Marzouqi and Amal Al Shehhi. In the open categories, Victor Korir won the men's race ahead of Edward Kimathi and Berian Merithi, while Mercy Kimani led the women's field, with Redemta Kwana second and Arti Shana third.

In the 2.5km race, Ali Al Yasi won the Emirati men's category, with Mohammed Ali second and Ahmed Yaqoub third. Safia Adel won the Emirati women's category, ahead of Noha Ismail and Khawla Al Balushi. The open men's category went to Jamet Macharia, followed by Abdullah Basmad and Saeed Boughaz, while Ibtisam Al Shehhi won the open women's category, with Fatima Al Hammadi second and Layla Bolis third.

In the 1km race for children, Zayed Ahmed won the boys' category, ahead of Saeed Fadel and Obaid Ali, while Sheikha Al Ali won the girls' category, followed by Salama Ahmed and Alia Al Nuaimi.