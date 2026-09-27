Ministry of Justice, Eurojust sign MoU

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, received Michael Schmid, President of the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust).

The minister accompanied Michael Schmid on a tour of the Ministry of Justice’s pavilion at the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, held at ADNEC.

During the visit, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening judicial cooperation and exchanging expertise in criminal matters.