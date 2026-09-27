With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of UNGA 81

NEW YORK, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates hosted a Youth Dialogue event on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) in New York, with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in attendance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) organised the Youth Dialogue at the UAE Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, bringing together 52 youth delegates from 10 countries: the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Lebanese Republic, the United States, the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of India, the Republic of The Gambia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the commonwealth of Australia and the United Mexican States.

Young Emiratis studying in the United States also took part in the event. Participants discussed the key challenges and opportunities facing young people and their role in developing solutions to today’s global challenges.

The dialogue addressed issues related to the future of youth, including the impact of conflict, climate change, rapid advances in technology and artificial intelligence, education and employment opportunities, and the role of youth in building safer and more sustainable communities.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed participants to the Youth Dialogue, emphasising that youth represent not just future leaders but partners in shaping the present, and that their voices should be heard in discussions and decision-making on challenges affecting their communities and the world.

H.H. underscored the importance of providing platforms for youth to express their visions and ideas and of listening directly to their aspirations. He underlined that young people have innovative potential and capabilities that can contribute to developing practical solutions to the issues facing communities.

Furthermore, H.H. stressed that engaging youth means not only listening to their views but also enabling them to develop solutions and build partnerships that respond to current challenges. This approach enhances the effectiveness of international efforts and their ability to meet the aspirations of future generations.

The event included a panel discussion featuring Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology.

The discussion was moderated by Afra Mahash Alhameli, Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Reem Al Hashimy emphasised that young people are not only leaders of the future but are already helping shape responses to the challenges facing communities through entrepreneurship and innovation, supporting crisis-affected communities, and helping bring different parties closer together. She stressed that youth engagement must move beyond listening to their views to meaningfully involve them in decision-making, partnerships, and resource allocation, strengthening their ability to shape solutions and respond to current challenges.

For his part, Omran Sharaf emphasised the important role of youth in shaping a future increasingly affected by rapid scientific and technological advances, noting that artificial intelligence and advanced technologies are creating significant opportunities for young people to develop new approaches to work, learning, and innovation.

His Excellency also underscored the importance of equipping youth with the tools and knowledge needed to translate these technologies into tangible benefits.

The Youth Dialogue was held for the second consecutive year on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, reflecting the UAE’s continued commitment to empowering youth, listening to their views, engaging them in discussions on global issues, and providing platforms for them to share their ideas and aspirations with decision-makers.

The Youth Dialogue reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening youth participation in multilateral action and providing platforms for direct intergenerational dialogue, helping ensure that the views and aspirations of young people inform global priorities.