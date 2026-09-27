UBF CEOs Consultative Council affirms strength, resilience of banking industry

DUBAI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The CEOs Consultative Council of UAE Banks Federation (UBF), the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks, held its second regular meeting in 2026. The meeting was chaired by Mohammed Omran Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of UBF and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RAKBANK, focusing on key developments and challenges and their impact on the banking and financial sector.

The CEOs Consultative Council affirmed the strength and resilience of the UAE’s banking and financial industry, supported by the forward-looking vision and proactive policies of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE). These efforts have strengthened the capability of UAE banks to respond positively to global developments and challenges while continuing to make valuable contributions towards achieving the UAE’s strategic objectives.

The meeting reviewed key achievements made during the first nine months of 2026 and discussed UBF’s projects and initiatives to keep pace with developments in the banking and financial sector. These efforts are part of UBF’s commitment to delivering an advanced, secure, and seamless banking experience for all customer segments, in line with the CBUAE’s efforts to reinforce the UAEs position as a global banking and financial hub.

Mohammed Omran Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of UBF and Chairman of the CEO Consultative Council, said: “The banking sector’s ability to maintain strong performance amid challenges facing the global economy is a testament to the effectiveness of the frameworks and initiatives supporting socio- economic development, under the direct supervision of CBUAE.

We reaffirm our commitment to keeping pace with developments and emerging trends as well as adopting best practices to advance the banking industry, placing Emiratisation, the development of Emirati human capital, digital transformation, sustainability and financial inclusion at the top of our priorities.”

The CEO Consultative Council reaffirmed the banking sector’s ability to maintain strong performance while sustaining robust capital adequacy, provisioning and reserve levels. The Council noted that the steady growth of banking assets further demonstrates the UAE’s leadership and the effectiveness of policies and initiatives to develop the banking and financial sector.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of the efforts undertaken by UBF to advance Emiratisation across the banking and financial sector under the guidance of the CBUAE. The Council called for building on the outstanding achievements made by UBF member banks in recent years, with Emiratisation targets exceeded by 160% in 2025, in order to create further opportunities for UAE nationals and continue talent and skills development programmes that enable Emirati professionals to keep pace with developments across the banking and financial sector.

The CEO Consultative Council reaffirmed UBF’s commitment to continuing its efforts to keep pace with legislative, regulatory, and technological developments and to protect the sector’s digital infrastructure, ensuring the delivery of the highest-quality banking and financial services to customers across all segments.

The meeting also underscored the importance of supporting financial inclusion and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are key drivers of economic growth, while continuing efforts to provide innovative sustainable finance solutions and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Jamal Saleh, Director General of UBF, provided a comprehensive overview of the performance of the banking and financial sector and the achievements of the Federation during the first nine months of 2026, as well as its plans for the coming period and its role in supporting the UAE’s economic development.

He said: “The CEO Consultative and Advisory Councils provide an effective platform for coordination among key stakeholders across the banking and financial ecosystem to exchange expertise and knowledge to advance the banking and financial industry. These platforms contribute to the UAE’s continued success and reinforce its leading position as a global financial and banking hub, under the supervision of the CBUAE.

We remain committed to sustaining growth and maintaining strong financial soundness indicators and the highest standards of governance, transparency, sustainability and compliance with local and international laws and regulations to create long-term value for customers, shareholders, partners and society.”