UAE Chess Federation VP elected to FIDE leadership role

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Fouad Darwish, Vice President of the UAE Chess Federation, has been elected Vice President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), becoming one of three vice presidents elected during the FIDE General Assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, held on the sidelines of the World Chess Olympiad.

Dr. Ismail Ibrahim Al Khoori, President of the UAE Chess Federation, congratulated Darwish on his election, saying the achievement marked another milestone for UAE chess and reflected the confidence placed in Emirati sports professionals internationally.

He said Emirati professionals possess the experience and expertise required to assume senior international positions and contribute to the development of sport globally.

Darwish thanked the UAE Chess Federation for nominating him and supporting his candidacy, expressing hope that his new role would enable him to further support the development of UAE chess.