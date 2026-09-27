UAE Ministry of Interior launches 'Abu Dhabi Call to Action' against transnational environmental crime

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior held a high-level event titled “Overcoming Environmental Crime: From Promises to Tangible Results” on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (Abu Dhabi 2026).

The event was organised in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), INTERPOL, France and Azerbaijan.

The session was moderated by Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), who stressed the need to unite international efforts and strengthen partnerships among governments, law enforcement agencies and international organisations to address transnational environmental crime.

Colonel Dana Al Marzouqi, Director General of International Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, said, "In the UAE, our relationship with the environment is not merely a policy; it is a legacy. The Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, taught us that the land, the sea, and every living creature are a sacred trust we hold on behalf of future generations. Under the guidance of our wise leadership, upholding this trust remains a national duty, and we believe it must also become a shared international responsibility.”

She stressed that the UAE regards environmental security as an integral component of national and international security, noting that environmental crimes have increasingly taken the form of transnational organised crime involving networks that exploit natural resources for illicit gain.

Al Marzouqi highlighted the Ministry’s work through the International Initiative for Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC), launched with UNODC in 2023 to enhance operational preparedness, specialised training, information exchange and joint operations.

She also presented the outcomes of Operation “Green Shield 2026”, involving law enforcement agencies from several South American countries with UAE support and leadership through I2LEC. The operation targeted networks engaged in illegal mining and logging, wildlife trafficking, fuel smuggling and the illegal seizure of land in the Amazon Basin.

During the session, Al Marzouqi launched the “Abu Dhabi Call to Action”, calling for a move from pledges to concrete action through broader international engagement, stronger joint operations and greater priority for combating environmental crime on the global agenda.

Ghada Waly, Executive Director of UNODC, said environmental crimes pose a challenge to justice, security and the rule of law. She noted that such crimes are rapidly developing into a form of transnational organised crime that exploits natural resources, weakens institutions and generates illicit profits on a global scale.

She explained that organised criminal groups involved in environmental crime are often connected to other illicit activities, including drug trafficking, arms smuggling and human trafficking. While the commodities and markets may vary, she said, the underlying criminal model remains the same.

Waly affirmed that the international community has a strong legal framework for combating these crimes, but its effectiveness ultimately depends on the strength of justice systems and their ability to enforce it.

Gérald Darmanin, French Minister of Justice, highlighted the importance of the Congress in promoting dialogue on crime and security challenges. He said combating drug trafficking and environmental crime is a priority for France’s participation, stressing the need to address the illicit proceeds and money laundering associated with crimes involving the environment and natural resources.

Lucas Philippe, representing INTERPOL, highlighted the operational challenges posed by the cross-border nature of environmental crime and the importance of enabling law enforcement agencies to track criminal networks and disrupt their activities.

Vugar Aliyev, representing the Special Cases Coordination Office of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, stressed the importance of strengthening national capabilities in investigating and prosecuting complex transnational environmental crimes.

He also highlighted the value of exchanging expertise and best practices in combating crimes involving natural resources and curbing illicit activities that harm the environment.