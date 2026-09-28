Study links lower bone density to cognitive decline

WASHINGTON, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A recent medical study has found that chest CT scans performed for various indications could provide additional information about brain health, with lower bone mineral density linked to faster cognitive decline.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University said the findings could open the door to using CT scans that patients already undergo for various reasons, including lung cancer screening, nodule follow-up and calcium scoring.

The researchers found that lower bone mineral density in the spine was associated with faster cognitive decline and accelerated age-related white matter injury, according to the study published in Radiology.

The research team used a deep learning algorithm to analyse CT images and calculate bone mineral density in the thoracic vertebrae.

The results showed that lower baseline bone mineral density was associated with faster decline in global cognition. The researchers also found that lower bone mineral density was associated with greater accumulation of white matter hyperintensities in the corpus callosum, which supports executive functioning, working memory and attention.

The researchers said identifying individuals with low bone mineral density may help flag those at risk for parallel skeletal and neurological decline, allowing earlier screening and shared risk-factor management. They cautioned, however, that the findings do not suggest that osteoporosis causes dementia, but rather show an association that may reflect shared factors contributing to both bone and brain degeneration.