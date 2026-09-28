UAE, Nigeria partner against drug trafficking

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA), witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Authority and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, hosted by Abu Dhabi from 26th September to 1st October 2026.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the UAE by Rashid Hamad Al Shamsi, Director-General of the NDEA, and on behalf of Nigeria by Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA. It aims to enhance cooperation in combating the production, manufacture and illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, while establishing a new phase of joint security cooperation between the two countries in confronting this transnational threat.

The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for cooperation, including the exchange of information and data on measures taken to counter the production, manufacture and trafficking of drugs, as well as smuggling activities. It also covers mutual assistance in controlled delivery operations and monitoring the movement of drugs.

The Memorandum provides for the exchange of expertise and the implementation of training and capacity-building programmes through reciprocal visits, meetings and workshops, in addition to the exchange of relevant research and legislation, in accordance with the national legislation of both countries and their international obligations.

The MoU forms part of the UAE's approach to building effective bilateral partnerships with international security agencies to combat illicit drug trafficking and drug abuse, which pose a direct threat to the security and safety of societies. It also reflects the strong relations between the two countries and supports joint efforts based on international conventions and instruments on combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The signing of the MoU during the Congress underscores the NDEA's commitment to leveraging international forums to expand its network of partnerships and strengthen international cooperation in combating organised crime and illicit drug trafficking.