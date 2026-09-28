TRENDS Research & Advisory to participate in International Security Expo in London

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, a TRENDS Group company, is participating for the first time in International Security Expo 2026, a leading global event specialising in security, risk management, and protection technologies.

The event will take place on 29th-30th September at the Grand Hall, Olympia, London.

TRENDS will host a series of forward-looking research events, discussions and intellectual sessions at its knowledge pavilion. It will also showcase around 550 publications, including academic series, original works and translated titles, as well as economic, political, social and forward-looking studies.

Mohammed Al-Salmi, General Manager of TRENDS Research & Advisory, said TRENDS’ participation in the International Security Expo is particularly significant, as the event is one of the world’s leading gatherings on security, strategic, and technological issues. It brings together prominent speakers from government and the private sector, as well as experts, alongside more than 10,000 professionals, officials and specialists working in institutional and critical infrastructure security, counterterrorism and counter-extremism, and international security. This provides a valuable platform to exchange perspectives, research insights, and practical expertise, strengthen security and safety measures, counter extremist ideologies, and protect critical infrastructure.

He noted that TRENDS’ participation in the exhibition reflects its commitment to establishing scientific research as an effective tool for understanding complex security transformations. TRENDS has a rich research base and extensive knowledge expertise addressing critical strategic issues, he added, noting that its robust research and knowledge output has resulted in a broad and influential regional and international presence, with TRENDS’ strategic research partnerships extending to more than 350 academic, research and intellectual institutions worldwide.

Rawdha Al-Marzooqi, Head of the Distribution and Exhibitions Sector at TRENDS Group, said participation in such global platforms reflects TRENDS’ conviction that security and infrastructure depend not only on technology, but also on a deep understanding of evolving contexts and trends. She explained that TRENDS’ participation in International Security Expo 2026 in London will showcase its research and advisory output and services.

Hazza Al-Hammadi, Director of the Exhibitions Department within the Distribution and Exhibitions Sector at TRENDS Group, said TRENDS’ participation in the exhibition seeks to strengthen dialogue between research and security practice through direct engagement with policymakers and experts attending the event. It also provides an opportunity to expand TRENDS’ network of international partnerships with leading research and academic institutions worldwide.