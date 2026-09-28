Indonesia ferry death toll hits 66

JAKARTA, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from an Indonesian ship that capsized earlier this month rose to 66 as of Monday, as divers braved leaking ​fuel and dangerously unsound structures to find the 69 passengers still ‌missing on the 16th day of the search.

The Virgo Transport 8 ferry was carrying 243 people, including 30 crew members and an unknown number of vehicles, when it capsized ​in bad weather early on 13th September during a voyage from ​Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan.

Divers were navigating ​through unstable debris on the 16th day of the search, Hardiansyah Putra, a senior official from the country's search and rescue agency, said on Monday, adding that they would ​aim to find the missing passengers in the cabins.

The current death toll stands at 66 people, with 108 survivors and ​69 still missing, agency figures show.