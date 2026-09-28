DIFC Academy, London Business School announce executive education scholarships for Emirati women

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and London Business School (LBS) today announced a new initiative to support the professional development and career progression of Emirati women.

As part of the DIFC Academy’s 20th year of providing executive and academic education and its commitment to connecting talent with some of the world’s leading educational institutions, LBS will provide 10 scholarships on its Executive Education Open programmes for Emirati women from the DIFC community, supporting participants to develop new skills, broaden their leadership capabilities and accelerate their careers.

Alya Alzarouni, Chief Operating Officer of DIFC Authority, said, “Empowering Emirati women to play an even greater role in the UAE’s economy is central to our vision for a diverse and future-ready financial centre."

She added, "Our partnership with London Business School provides 10 Emirati women with access to world-class executive education to strengthen their capabilities and accelerate their careers.”

Sergei Guriev, Dean of LBS, said, “Through these 10 scholarships, we look forward to welcoming a greater number of talented Emirati women into the LBS learning community and providing them with the business education and the global network to take the next step in their careers.”

LBS is a longstanding member of the DIFC education ecosystem. It established its first campus outside London in Dubai in 2007- a key milestone in its global expansion and a demonstration of its long-term commitment to the Middle East.