Humaid bin Ammar approves first edition of AI Conceptual Reference for Ajman Government

AJMAN, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council and Leader of the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme, has approved the first edition of the “Artificial Intelligence Conceptual Reference for Ajman Government”, pursuant to Programme Leader Resolution No. (2) of 2026.

The approval marks a step towards standardising AI-related concepts and terminology and establishing a common foundation for its use across the Ajman Government.

The Reference serves as a guiding introductory document under the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme.

The adoption of the Reference builds on the institutional development of the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme, which was launched pursuant to Resolution No. (10) of 2026. The Programme seeks to advance the organised adoption of artificial intelligence in support of Ajman Vision 2030 and enhance the quality of government services through its enablement and governance tracks.

Sheikh Humaid affirmed that the approval of the Reference represents an important step towards establishing an integrated AI ecosystem across the Ajman Government.

He noted that it provides a common language that promotes clarity and consistency in the understanding of AI concepts, while supporting the responsible and trusted adoption of artificial intelligence technologies to create tangible value for people and contribute to enhanced government performance and service quality.

Sheikh Humaid said, “The Conceptual Reference provides an important foundation for establishing an integrated AI ecosystem across Ajman Government, based on a unified understanding of AI concepts and a balanced approach to expanding the adoption of advanced technologies while upholding the requirements of governance and responsibility. It helps direct the potential of AI towards delivering meaningful and sustainable impact for people and society, while enhancing the efficiency of government operations and the quality of services.”

The Reference provides a unified conceptual framework for understanding and interpreting AI applications through five key pillars: the Programme Reference Model, Artificial Intelligence Categories, Maturity and Adoption, Risk Assessment, and Autonomy. Together, these pillars establish a clear link between the nature of the technology being used, an entity’s readiness, the level of associated risk, and the role an AI system can play.

The Reference also ensures that the Ajman AI Programme remains aligned with national AI directions by adopting the national classification of artificial intelligence systems set out in the “AI Assistant Introductory Guide”, issued by the Government of the United Arab Emirates in July 2026. The Guide classifies systems into three categories: Generative Artificial Intelligence, AI Assistant, and Multi-Agent Artificial Intelligence.

The Reference places people and public value at the heart of AI deployment by linking the use of technology to the impact it delivers for customers and society. It also highlights the potential of AI to enhance performance and productivity, improve decision-making, simplify procedures, foster innovation, and strengthen responsible governance.

It also paves the way for the next stage of the Programme’s regulatory development: the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme Operational Framework. The Framework will set out how the concepts contained in the Reference are to be applied, supporting the transition from a conceptual framework to structured institutional implementation.