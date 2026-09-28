Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from DCT Abu Dhabi, reviews plans to enhance tourism, cultural ecosystem in Al Ain

AL AIN, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation led by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the latest plans and initiatives aimed at further developing the cultural and tourism landscape in Al Ain Region, as well as efforts to deliver an enhanced experience for both residents and visitors that builds on the region’s natural and cultural assets, strengthening its year-round appeal.

These efforts include enhancing the hospitality sector and diversifying experiences across nature, entertainment, wellness and adventure, as part of an integrated development vision that reinforces Al Ain Region as an attractive destination in which to live and visit.

He also reviewed plans to preserve cultural and heritage assets across Al Ain Region and explored ways to revitalise them while safeguarding their identity and historical value, and enhancing their role in serving the community.

The meeting explored opportunities to expand private-sector participation and attract high-quality investment across the tourism sector, supporting its growth and contributing to the diversification of economic activity in Al Ain Region.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of continuing to develop the cultural and tourism sectors in Al Ain Region, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in ways that enhance quality of life, support economic activity and create new opportunities for residents, visitors and investors.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan also stressed the importance of ensuring that plans preserve Al Ain Region’s distinctive character, safeguard its cultural identity, historical heritage and natural environment, and ensure the sustainability of its rich legacy for future generations.