Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Cuddle Family to provide accessible content for blind people

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cuddle Family for Artistic Creativity, to enhance access to knowledge and educational content for People of Determination who are blind.

The collaboration will provide books and stories in accessible formats tailored to their needs, supporting their access to knowledge and education while enhancing their participation and inclusion in society.

Under the MoU, the two parties will provide and convert content into accessible formats, including electronic, audio, and visual files, as well as prepare and print agreed-upon stories in Braille in accordance with approved plans, quantities, and timelines. The Authority will make the accessible versions available to beneficiaries through its centres, digital platforms, schools, and partner entities for educational and rehabilitation purposes.

Cuddle Family will provide the original files of the stories and content and supply the Authority with new publications. It will also prepare and design the print covers for the standard visual editions of the stories, while ensuring that the content is appropriate for children from educational, cultural, and social perspectives.

Areas of cooperation will also include organising and participating in relevant events, exhibitions, and conferences; implementing awareness campaigns that promote inclusive content; and organising educational and creative workshops for blind individuals.

The two parties will also monitor key performance indicators, including the number of stories converted into accessible formats, the number of Braille copies printed, the number of beneficiaries reached, and the number of joint events and workshops conducted.

Naeema Al Mansouri, Director of the Blind Care Department at Zayed Authority for People of Determination, emphasised that ensuring access to knowledge through diverse formats and media is a fundamental pillar in building a more inclusive and sustainable society.

She said, “Our partnership with Cuddle Family for Artistic Creativity supports the Authority’s efforts to provide accessible educational and knowledge content for blind individuals, enhancing their access to knowledge and enriching their educational and cultural experiences.”

For her part, Yusr Al Obaiji, Executive and Creative Director of Cuddle Family for Artistic Creativity, said, “At Cuddle Family, we are delighted to be part of this initiative, which we believe goes beyond converting books into Braille. It opens new doors to knowledge and imagination for children with visual disabilities.”

She added, “For us, books are a right for every child, and stories are a space where all children can come together, regardless of how they access them. Through this project, we seek to make children’s stories more inclusive and give every child the opportunity to read, imagine, and discover their world in their own way.”

The MoU reflects both parties’ commitment to promoting inclusive access to knowledge and educational and cultural content, particularly for children with visual disabilities.