UAE brings global partners together to strengthen justice, rule of law

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 15th United Nations Congrss on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 highlighted the UAE's commitment to strengthening international cooperation, justice and the rule of law, bringing together countries, officials and experts from around the world to address key challenges in crime prevention and criminal justice.

Over two days, Abu Dhabi provided a global platform for ministers, officials, judges, prosecutors, experts and representatives of international organisations, civil society, academia and youth to help shape priorities for international action on crime prevention and criminal justice.

The Congress opened with the adoption of the "Abu Dhabi Declaration" as a key framework for international action over the next five years. Discussions focused on transnational organised crime and rapid technological change, including the criminal misuse of technology and artificial intelligence, as well as improving access to justice and strengthening institutions' ability to respond to emerging threats.

Youth, innovation and international cooperation also featured prominently in the discussions, while the broad participation reflected international interest in the Congress's outcomes and the UAE's role in bringing stakeholders together around a shared agenda for justice and the rule of law.

Ministers and UN officials taking part in the Congress praised the UAE's organisation and preparations for the event in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), highlighting its role in supporting multilateral cooperation.

Takashi Yamashita, Japan's Minister of Justice, thanked the UAE government for hosting the Congress and stressed the importance of building on the legacy of previous congresses.

He said the transition from Kyoto to Abu Dhabi continued international efforts to uphold the rule of law and strengthen cooperation on crime prevention and criminal justice.

Monica Juma, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, said the Congress demonstrated that multilateralism remained capable of bringing countries together to address pressing issues affecting people's daily lives, praising Abu Dhabi's ability to convene a large number of countries and participants.

Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, said the event provided an opportunity to renew the shared commitment to justice and the rule of law and translate it into practical action, helping deliver justice for all and build safer, fairer and more inclusive societies.

Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Malaysian Minister of Home Affairs, said his visit to Abu Dhabi in 2023 had introduced him to the concept of "energy for AI and AI for energy", which inspired him to consider applying a similar approach to security through "artificial intelligence for security and security for artificial intelligence".

He said the UAE's experience in harnessing technology and innovation could open new avenues for countries to develop solutions that enhance security and address future challenges.

Dr. Bassam Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice of Jordan, stressed the importance of equal access to justice and the rule of law as foundations for building stable societies and strengthening confidence in justice institutions, while highlighting the UAE's efforts to advance these principles and international cooperation in criminal justice.

Leena Meri, Finland's Minister of Justice, said the UAE's hosting of the Congress helped strengthen multilateral cooperation on crime prevention and criminal justice, facilitate the exchange of expertise and develop common responses to challenges facing societies amid rapid global change.