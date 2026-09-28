Tens of thousands race through Moscow marathon

MOSCOW, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Tens of thousands of runners from Russia and around the world took to the streets of Moscow on Sunday for the 13th Moscow Marathon.

Participants raced along the city's embankments, around the Garden and Boulevard Rings, across the Krymsky Bridge and along Tverskaya Street before crossing the finish line.

Moscow Marathon Director Dmitri Tarasov said the event attracted a record 60,000 participants, reflecting the growth of Moscow's running community and the city's expanding sports culture.

He added that athletes from more than 40 countries and 800 towns and cities across 84 Russian regions took part in the event.

The Moscow Marathon has been held since 2013. Its main programme includes the full marathon and a 10-kilometre race, with runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco and China among those competing over the full distance this year.