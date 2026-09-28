Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launches first phase of Judicial AI Platform

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched the first phase of its Judicial AI Platform in cooperation with the Department of Government Enablement, making it the first integrated system of its kind globally to use AI to support judicial and legal decision-making under full human oversight and verification.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, said the launch reflects the Department’s commitment to the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his forward-looking approach to adopting future solutions and advanced technologies to develop the government system.

He said the initiative also follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the ADJD, to modernise judicial system in line with best practices and deliver swift, innovative justice.

He added that the platform marks a new phase in ADJD’s digital transformation, combining smart technologies with judicial expertise to improve litigation efficiency and reduce procedural times.

The first phase is part of an 18-month roadmap to complete the platform and expand its use across judicial workflows.

The first phase includes “Judicial Assistant”, which supports judicial authority members in the Public Prosecution and criminal courts in analysing specific types of cases, recommending decisions and drafting judgments with references to legislation and judicial precedents. The final decision remains with judicial authority member, based on professional judgement and the law, while AI recommendations are not binding and do not affect the independence of judicial decision.

Future phases will expand AI capabilities and integrate the platform with criminal, civil and other relevant ADJD systems. The platform will also provide real-time translation, automated hearing records and advanced tools to detect forged documents, improving the efficiency and accuracy of judicial processes.