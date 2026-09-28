Rabdan Academy secures international accreditation for MSc Systems Engineering Specialising in Defence

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Rabdan Academy has announced that its MSc Systems Engineering Specialising in Defence programme has received accreditation from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) on behalf of the Engineering Council UK, strengthening its international academic and professional standing and expanding professional development opportunities for graduates.

Graduates of the programme are also eligible for IET membership, providing access to an international professional and knowledge network within the engineering sector.

The accreditation followed a comprehensive academic review which confirmed that the programme met the requirements of the applicable Commonality Regulations. The review established 90 percent commonality with Cranfield University’s MSc Systems Engineering programme, exceeding the minimum requirement of 70 percent.

Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, said, “This accreditation, covering programme intakes from 2022 to 2026, represents an important achievement that reflects Rabdan Academy’s commitment to developing specialised academic programmes in line with the highest international standards, while responding to the UAE’s strategic priorities and the future needs of its vital sectors.”

Al Saeedi added that the programme brings together advanced knowledge and practical expertise. It contributes to developing national talent with specialised capabilities in systems engineering and its defence applications, supporting the advancement of national capabilities and strengthening the UAE’s security, defence and resilience ecosystem.

Dr. Naji Al Seiari, Dean of Faculty and Director of Research and Innovation at Rabdan Academy, said the achievement reflected the quality of the programme and the strength of its learning outcomes. He said the review covered the programme’s content, objectives, learning outcomes, assessment methods and student work, and confirmed their alignment with the corresponding components of Cranfield University’s programme and applicable academic standards.

The review examined the programme’s content, aims, learning outcomes, assessment methods and student work. The panel concluded that its content, aims, learning outcomes and assessments align with the corresponding components of Cranfield University’s programme, and confirmed that graduates achieve the relevant engineering learning outcomes in accordance with the applicable academic standards.

Delivered exclusively in the UAE through the academic partnership between Rabdan Academy and Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, the programme awards students, upon successful completion, a dual MSc degree from both institutions. It is designed for specialised personnel from the Ministry of Defence and engineers working within the UAE defence industry, connecting advanced engineering education with the operational needs of the defence sector and contributing to the development of national capabilities in systems engineering and its defence applications.