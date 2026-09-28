UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tim Wellens finishes on final CRO Race podium

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tim Wellens secured third place overall in the 2026 CRO Race after finishing safely inside the peloton on the final day, with the Belgian taking to the final podium on Sunday afternoon.

The result continues Wellens’ fine run of results, with the recent Tour of Britain winner producing another consistent general classification push as his season draws to a close. The Belgian rode to third on the Queen stage on Thursday, with that ride going a long way to sealing his spot on the overall podium.

Wellens ends the CRO Race less than 10 seconds behind the overall winner, Tobias Svarre (Uno-X Mobility), with Antonio Tiberi of Bahrain Victorious taking second place. Together, the three riders proved the strongest in the race, and after animating stage 3 to Labin, the trio more than earned their spots on the podium.

Elsewhere, the CRO Race proved fruitful for the whole UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad, with Wellens’ teammate Sebastián Molano winning stage 1. The Colombian held the race leader’s jersey for two days before his teammates Domen Novak and Rui Oliveira also finished in the top three of stages later in the week.

The whole squad rode a spirited race and moved UAE Team Emirates-XRG to 74 victories for the 2026 campaign, as the Emirati squad continues to top the UCI WorldTeam rankings.