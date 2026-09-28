JINGDONG Property to establish advanced logistics facility in KEZAD

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, one of the largest operators of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the region, has signed an agreement with JINGDONG Property, the infrastructure investment and asset management arm of JD.com, Inc., to establish an advanced logistics facility in KEZAD Area A – KEZAD Al Ma’mourah.

The project will comprise approximately 150,000 square metres of warehousing facilities, with delivery expected in 2028. It will provide premium warehousing solutions and integrated logistics infrastructure, designed to support local and international enterprises, enhance supply chain efficiency and facilitate the seamless movement of goods across regional and global markets.

Leveraging JINGDONG Property's strengths in high--quality warehousing, intelligent operations and green building, the project will introduce smart automated warehousing systems and digital operations technologies, while offering flexible, customised development services to customers.

The company will develop the facility to further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading logistics and trade hub. Once operational, it is expected to create approximately 1,000 direct jobs across logistics, distribution and administration functions, while generating additional indirect employment opportunities in upstream and downstream sectors, including manufacturing, retail, transportation and support services. The construction phase will also contribute to local job creation and economic activity.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO, KEZAD Group, said, “The establishment of this advanced logistics facility reflects the growing confidence of international investors in Abu Dhabi's economic ecosystem and highlights the pivotal role played by KEZAD in driving industrial growth through its economic zones. Our agreement with JINGDONG Property will enhance KEZAD’s logistics capabilities, further cementing its position as a gateway for regional and global trade, while advancing economic diversification, industrial expansion and sustainable development.”

Feng Guo, CEO of JD.com Middle East, said, “This milestone logistics facility in KEZAD represents a critical step in JINGDONG Property’s UAE expansion strategy. By leveraging KEZAD’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure, the facility will deliver seamless multimodal logistics solutions tailored to the demands of fast-moving supply chains. We are thrilled to be contributing to the UAE’s continued growth as a global trade hub while deepening our footprint in Abu Dhabi.”

JINGDONG Property manages more than 300 infrastructure assets globally, covering over 28 million square metres of gross floor area, with over US$16 billion in assets under management.

The company specialises in the investment, development and management of high-quality, green logistics parks, business parks and data centres, serving clients across e-commerce, third-party logistics, manufacturing, retail and other emerging industries.

The development underscores KEZAD’s commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s logistics and industrial capabilities, in line with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy and the objectives of Operation 300Bn.

By enabling investors with access to world-class infrastructure, multimodal connectivity and an integrated ecosystem, KEZAD continues to attract foreign direct investment, drive economic growth, and strengthen the emirate’s role as a global hub for trade, logistics and supply chain innovation.