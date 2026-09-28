Invest in Sharjah, Alef Group strengthen public-private investment collaboration

SHARJAH, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF) has announced Alef Group, the Sharjah-based real estate developer shaping modern, integrated communities and destinations, as the exclusive sponsor and partner of the Investors’ Lounge at its ninth edition, strengthening private-sector participation in connecting investors with opportunities in Sharjah.

Organised by Invest in Sharjah in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, SIF 2026 will take place on 14th-15th October at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre under the theme “Building Adaptive Economies”, bringing together over 10,000 participants and 8more than 80 speakers for a programme of more than 140 activities.

The 2025 edition hosted more than 211 B2B meetings during which potential investment opportunities totaling US$924.5 million were discussed. Building on this, the Investors Lounge provides a dedicated space for investment stakeholders to discuss projects, partnerships, financing and expansion opportunities.

By facilitating these connections, the platform supports UAE Vision 2031 goals to strengthen the country’s position as a global partner and economic hub.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said, “Real estate developers can strengthen an investment destination by creating communities that attract residents, appeal to a broad base of local and international buyers and investors, and support business growth. At Alef Group, Sharjah’s identity and the aspirations of its community guide our planning. We develop destinations that bring together residential, commercial and social spaces, enhancing quality of life and supporting the local economy.”

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said, “As capital moves more rapidly across borders, cities increasingly compete on the strength of their investment ecosystems and their ability to respond to changing markets and the needs of international investors.”

He added, “In Sharjah, government institutions and private-sector expertise work together to attract high-quality investment and help businesses grow and reach global markets from the emirate. Our partnership with Alef Group advances this approach and supports the forum as a platform for partnerships that deliver lasting economic value.”

The partnership comes amid continued growth in Sharjah’s real estate market. According to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, the value of real estate transactions reached a record AED65.6 billion in 2025, an increase of 64.3 percent.

Transaction value reached AED29.5 billion in the first half of 2026, up 9.3 percent year-on-year. This momentum reinforces the relevance of direct engagement between developers and investors to assess demand and explore new projects and partnerships.

The emirate’s broader investment activity also expanded, with Sharjah attracting AED7.74 billion in capital investment through 142 new foreign direct investment projects in 2025. These investments reflect the range of opportunities across sectors for investors and businesses.