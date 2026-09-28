Fitzpatrick claims Open de France title on DP World Tour

PARIS, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- England’s Matt Fitzpatrick claimed the FedEx Open de France title on the DP World Tour, moving into ninth place in the latest Race to Dubai Rankings released on Monday and securing his place in the season-ending Play-Offs.

Meanwhile, UAE golfer Adrian Otaegui continued his pursuit of a place in the season-ending Play-Offs after successfully making the cut and competing in the final two rounds of the French tournament.

The event marked the 36th tournament of the 42-event Race to Dubai season and the fifth event of the Back 9 series. With just four tournaments remaining before the qualifiers for the season-ending Play-Offs are determined, competition continues for a place in the season finale in the UAE.

Fitzpatrick produced an outstanding performance at Le Golf National in France, finishing the tournament at 20 under par to secure the 11th DP World Tour title of his career. His impressive record includes three victories at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, most recently in 2025.

The Englishman earned 835 Race to Dubai points from his victory, taking his season total to 1,821 points and moving him into ninth place in the Race to Dubai Rankings. The result also secured his place in the season-ending Play-Offs, comprising the Abu Dhabi Championship, scheduled to take place from 5th to 8th November 2026 at Yas Links, followed by the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from 12th to 15th November.

Meanwhile, UAE golfer Adrian Otaegui successfully made the cut and progressed to the final two rounds of the French tournament, eventually finishing in 44th place. He collected 27.5 Race to Dubai points, bringing his season total to 971 points and placing him 45th in the Race to Dubai Rankings, strengthening his prospects of qualifying for the season-ending Play-Offs.

Supported by the Emirates Golf Federation, Otaegui has demonstrated remarkable progress compared to last season, when he accumulated approximately 459 points throughout the entire campaign and finished 122nd in the final Race to Dubai Rankings.

The top 70 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings will qualify for the Play-Offs, beginning with the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links. The field will then be reduced to the top 50 players, who will advance to the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, where the season's Race to Dubai champion will be crowned.