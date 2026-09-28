Abu Dhabi Chamber, Siemens to accelerate industrial digital transformation

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has signed a cooperation agreement with Siemens to strengthen joint cooperation in industrial digital transformation, advanced technologies, innovation, sustainability and capacity building, supporting the competitiveness of private sector companies in Abu Dhabi and raising their digital readiness.

The agreement was signed by Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens Middle East, on the sidelines of the UAE Investment Forum in Munich.

The forum is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Trade, with the participation of Abu Dhabi Chamber as part of its efforts to expand its network of international partnerships, connect the Emirate's business community with global companies, expertise and technologies, and explore new opportunities for economic and industrial cooperation.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between Abu Dhabi Chamber and Siemens focused on translating knowledge, expertise and advanced technology into practical tools that help companies digitise their operations, raise productivity and operational efficiency, and build the resilience needed to meet changing requirements across global markets and value chains.

It also supports the development of programmes and initiatives to advance digital transformation across the industrial sector, including the adoption of advanced digital technologies, automation, smart manufacturing solutions and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications, alongside raising awareness of technological solutions that enhance productivity, operational efficiency, resilience and competitiveness.

Al Marzooqi said, “The competitiveness of today's industrial economies is built on the ability to bring together technology, knowledge, skills and sustainability within a single system capable of generating sustainable economic value. This agreement reflects Abu Dhabi Chamber's approach to building quality partnerships that connect our business community with leading global expertise, and supports companies in the Emirate as they keep pace with rapid transformations in industry, trade and markets.”

Von Struve said, “We are pleased to renew and expand our cooperation with Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to cover new areas linked to the future of industry and business. Digitalisation and sustainability are complementary pillars of a more productive, efficient and resilient industrial sector, and this agreement provides a framework for exchanging expertise and exploring solutions that help Abu Dhabi companies harness the potential of advanced technologies.”

He added, “The UAE has an ambitious vision to build an industrial ecosystem based on innovation, technology and sustainability, and we look forward to deploying Siemens' global expertise in digital transformation, smart manufacturing, and energy and resource efficiency to support this vision. Cooperation on the Digital Product Passport offers an opportunity to deepen companies' understanding of new requirements relating to transparency, traceability and sustainability, supporting their readiness to engage with global value chains and markets.”

The agreement gives particular importance to exploring cooperation on the Digital Product Passport and related digital traceability and transparency solutions, through awareness-raising, knowledge exchange, capacity building and the study of potential pilot trials.

This track aims to help Abu Dhabi companies understand and prepare for evolving requirements relating to product traceability, sustainability, transparency and market access, in line with applicable laws and regulations.

Cooperation also extends to research, development and innovation, the exchange of technical knowledge, and engagement with innovation and industrial ecosystems, alongside exploring initiatives relating to energy and resource efficiency, decarbonisation, and technology-enabled solutions that support sustainable industrial and economic development.

The agreement further includes exploring initiatives that support the development and modernisation of the technology, manufacturing and other priority sectors in Abu Dhabi, as well as cooperation on conferences, forums, roundtables, workshops and exhibitions that strengthen direct engagement between Siemens and members of Abu Dhabi Chamber, industrial companies and other stakeholders.