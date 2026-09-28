M42 launches Beyond Bounds to explore future of healthcare

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, has launched Beyond Bounds, a new global thought leadership platform featuring perspectives from leading scientists, researchers, policymakers, business leaders and innovators on the developments transforming healthcare worldwide.

Designed to challenge the status quo, introduce new thinking and encourage cross-border and -discipline dialogue, the platform launches at a pivotal moment for healthcare. Advances across genomics, artificial intelligence, precision medicine and diagnostics are rapidly expanding what health systems can predict, prevent and treat.

Yet progress remains uneven. More than 80 percent of genomic clinical studies, for instance, are concentrated in high-income countries , health inequities persist, gaps in innovation are holding some nations back, and variable access to advanced therapies pose severe health threats.

Beyond Bounds has been created to support M42’s mission of continued disruption of traditional health systems, convene the brightest minds and biggest players in the industry to interrogate what comes next, and push for a future of healthcare that is focused on prediction, prevention and precision, for the many.

The platform will also encourage new thinking and explore what may be possible when expertise and experience are shared across disciplines, institutions and borders.

Mazar Masud, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs at M42, said, “The questions shaping the future of health are becoming bigger, more complex and more interconnected. Answering them requires us to collaborate more and search for answers by looking beyond our own organisations, disciplines and health systems.

At the same time, we must continue to push boundaries, challenge the status quo and explore new possibilities to find the solutions for global health progress. That is the thinking behind Beyond Bounds. This platform brings together leading voices, the brightest minds and biggest thinkers to challenge assumptions, share learnings and push through ideas for meaningful impact.”

Content is organised across five editorial pillars: Beyond AI, examining the future of AI in health; Beyond Borders, addressing gaps across health systems and populations; Beyond Treatment, focused on prevention and longevity; Beyond Science, exploring emerging discoveries and their potential to reshape health and medicine; and Beyond Genomics, covering genetics and genomics.

The platform features original articles, expert commentary, video and podcasts from industry experts from around the world.

Its first collection tackles questions at the forefront of healthcare today, with Masamitsu Harata, Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of Human Life CORD Japan, exploring the potential of umbilical cord-derived cells in regenerative medicine; Dr. David Bearss, CEO and Co-Founder of Halia Therapeutics, examining how a deeper understanding of genetic resilience could shape the next generation of therapeutics; and Professor Simon Fishel, CEO of ProFaM and a pioneer in reproductive medicine, exploring how advances in ovarian tissue preservation could change the way we think about fertility, menopause and healthy ageing.

M42 invited experts from across the global health ecosystem to contribute their thinking, challenge established perspectives and advance the conversations contributing to the future of healthcare.