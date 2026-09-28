Make-A-Wish UAE, TAQA grant wishes of 11 children

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Make-A-Wish® UAE marked World Heart Day with a humanitarian event held in collaboration with Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), a SEHA facility subsidiary of PureHealth, sponsored by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company “TAQA” and supported by Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.

The event saw the wishes of 11 children with critical heart conditions come true, bringing together partners from the healthcare, energy, hospitality and humanitarian sectors.

The programme featured welcoming remarks from participating organisations, entertainment and activities for the children, wish-granting ceremonies and commemorative photographs with their families.

The event was attended by Mona Al Jaber and Rola Abu Manneh, members of the Board of Trustees of Make-A-Wish UAE, and Hani Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation. They were joined by representatives and employees of the participating organisations, including Hamad Al Hajri, Chief Corporate Support Officer at TAQA; Dr. Mohamed Alseiari, Chief Medical Officer at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City; representatives of Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi; and members of the organising teams and volunteers.

Al Zubaidi said, “This event demonstrates what we can achieve when partners from the humanitarian, healthcare, energy and hospitality sectors come together for children. Granting a wish does more than create a moment of joy; it brings renewed hope and strength to a child and their family throughout the treatment journey. We value this collaboration, which extends the reach of our humanitarian mission and helps us support more children and families.”

Al Hajri said, “At TAQA, we believe that meaningful social responsibility is built on sustainable partnerships that create tangible impact. We are proud of our partnership with Make-A-Wish UAE and the opportunities it provides to create unforgettable moments that bring greater hope and strength to children with critical illnesses and their families.”

Dr. Al Seiari said, “Caring for a child extends beyond medical treatment. It also means providing emotional and social support and surrounding the child and their family with hope. This belief is reflected in our longstanding partnership with Make-A-Wish UAE, which we remain committed to sustaining and developing.”

The wishes included electronic devices, games and pets under the “I wish to have” category, as well as family entertainment experiences under “I wish to go”. The event also featured an “I wish to be” wish from a child who wants to become a police officer. The wish was announced during the event and will be granted in collaboration with the relevant authorities.