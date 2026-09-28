UAE opens new horizons for harnessing technology to advance justice: UN official

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sonya Yee, Chief of the Advocacy Section at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), described the UAE as a leading hub for innovation, saying that the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi provides an ideal platform to discuss technology, justice and crime prevention, and explore how technological advances can help address crime-related challenges and strengthen justice.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Yee said the United Nations Congress – Abu Dhabi 2026 represents the world's largest gathering of specialists and leaders in crime prevention and criminal justice.

The UN official added that the United Nations has convened congresses on crime prevention and criminal justice since its early years, noting that the current edition is the largest ever, bringing together more than 5,000 participants, including over 540 justice ministers and senior officials.

Yee said the scale and diversity of international participation provided an opportunity to address crime prevention, improve access to justice and tackle emerging threats, particularly technology-related crime.

She noted that the Abu Dhabi Declaration, adopted during the Congress, comprehensively addresses various aspects of crime prevention and criminal justice, including improving access to justice, strengthening justice systems around the world, and harnessing digitalisation and advanced technology to develop these systems.

The Declaration also addresses cybercrime, human trafficking, various forms of organised crime and related challenges, she said, describing it as a comprehensive document covering a broad range of issues related to crime prevention and justice.

Yee highlighted the Abu Dhabi Declaration's focus on the positive uses of technology while addressing its exploitation for criminal purposes. She explained that discussions extend beyond cybercrime and the criminal use of technology to include solutions that can be jointly developed by harnessing advanced technologies.