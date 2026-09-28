China Securities establishes regional office in DIFC

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Monday confirmed that China Securities has received a licence from the DIFC Authority to establish its regional presence in the Centre.

China Securities is a Beijing-headquartered, publicly listed securities firm and a leading Chinese investment bank with comprehensive capabilities across equity and debt capital markets, investment banking, asset management, and institutional services.

China Securities has also been authorised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from DIFC.

The new office will provide China Securities with a strategic base from which to support the Group’s engagement with clients, investors and financial institutions across the Middle East region and strengthen connectivity between Chinese, UAE and international capital markets. Its establishment reinforces Dubai’s role as an important gateway for investment flows between Asia and the Middle East.

China Securities’ decision to establish in DIFC marks the culmination of sustained engagement between the two organisations. Through this dialogue, DIFC has worked closely with China Securities to introduce the opportunities available through Dubai, support its understanding of the regional market and enable its long-term international expansion ambitions.

By establishing its presence in DIFC, China Securities becomes the latest Chinese investment bank to join the UAE’s only cluster of leading Chinese banks, which includes Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, China International Capital Corporation Limited, China Merchants Bank International and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, alongside other major securities and financial services firms.

China’s five largest banks collectively account for more than 30 percent of total assets in DIFC’s Banking and Capital Markets sector.