Emirates Scholar Centre, ICESCO discuss future of research partnerships with Uzbek Member of Parliament Tashkent

TASHKENT, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Pardayev Azamat Kenjaboyevich, Member of the Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan's Parliament, received a delegation from Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO).

The delegation included Salem Omar Salem, Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in Sharjah; Dr. Firas Habbal, President of Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies and Board of Trustee Member; and Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director-General of the Centre and Board of Trustees Member.

The visit highlighted the importance of integrating legislative work with knowledge institutions.

Pardayev expressed his appreciation for the visit, describing it as a reflection of the deep and multifaceted ties between the UAE and Uzbekistan.

He noted that the Parliament places particular emphasis on broadening cooperation with sister and friendly nations in the cultural and scientific fields, out of a firm belief in the role of knowledge in bringing peoples closer together.

The meeting featured discussions on the role legislative institutions can play in fostering an environment conducive to cultural and scientific cooperation by encouraging partnerships between universities and research centres and removing obstacles to implementing joint projects.

The delegation also presented key ICESCO and Centre programmes in research, publishing and Arabic language education, and both sides exchanged views on ways to strengthen relations between the two countries at both the official and community levels.

The visit is part of a series of meetings the delegation is holding with official and academic bodies in Uzbekistan, aimed at promoting Arab culture and expanding the base of Arabic language learners across Central and East Asia by building research and academic partnerships and sharing expertise in scientific research and publishing.