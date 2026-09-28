Arctyc de Tese crowned champion of UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Poland

WARSAW, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Arctyc de Tese was crowned champion of the 15th leg of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, held on Sunday at Służewiec Racecourse in Warsaw, concluding the European tour of the series’ 33rd edition.

The series is held with the support of the wise leadership as part of efforts to develop Purebred Arabian horse racing and support owners and breeders worldwide.

Arctyc de Tese, by Yazeed out of Amina de Monlau and owned by Emad Aldin Alhtoushi and Osama Zebar, produced a strong performance under trainer Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and jockey Guillaume Guedj-Gay.

The Group 3 race, held over 2,000 metres on turf as part of the Central European Arabian Derby, was open to four-year-old Purebred Arabian horses.

Arctyc de Tese surged to the lead in the closing stages to win by two and a half lengths in 2:14.70, securing his second victory in seven starts.

Khaddah, by Azadi out of Hamiyat Al Ezz and owned by Wathnan Racing, finished second, followed by Al Leith Racing’s Mahdi du Breuil in third.

Farooqe Al Shahania, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, finished fourth, while Ammas completed the top five.

The race carried a prize purse of PLN610,600 and brought together leading Purebred Arabian horses, owners and stables as the UAE President’s Cup concluded its European programme for the season.

The race and awards ceremony were attended by Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Poland; Saoud bin Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud, Qatar’s Ambassador to Poland; Enass bint Ahmed Alshahwan, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Poland; and Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary-General of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses.

Al Rahmani said the conclusion of the European tour reflected the success and international standing achieved by the series during its 33rd edition.

He added that the European legs had strengthened the presence of the Purebred Arabian horse at leading international racecourses while supporting owners and breeders, expressing confidence that the series would continue building on those achievements during the remaining rounds of the season.