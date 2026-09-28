Etihad doubles Abu Dhabi-Sydney flights from 15th December

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways will increase flights between Abu Dhabi and Sydney to twice daily from 15th December, in time for the Australian summer holiday season.

The airline, which has served Sydney since 2007, will add four weekly flights to its existing 10, providing two departures every day of the week.

All services will be operated by Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, providing more than 5,000 seats per week in each direction.

The aircraft’s Business cabin features private spaces with sliding doors, 79-inch lie-flat beds, wireless charging and 18.5-inch screens.

Economy seats are 17.4 inches wide and feature 13.3-inch 4K touchscreens and Bluetooth audio, while high-speed Wi-Fi is available throughout the aircraft.

The additional daily service will provide Australian travellers with greater access to Abu Dhabi attractions including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Saadiyat Island and Qasr Al Hosn, as well as the Formula 1 weekend at Yas Marina Circuit in December.

Passengers connecting through Abu Dhabi can also use the Abu Dhabi Stopover programme, which offers complimentary hotel accommodation for one or two nights and now includes Al Ain.

The additional flights will expand connectivity across Etihad’s network in the Gulf, wider Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Africa and Europe.

Passengers travelling to Sydney can also connect onwards to destinations across Australia and New Zealand through Etihad’s interline partners Qantas, Jetstar and Air New Zealand.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said the double-daily service will provide greater flexibility for passengers travelling between Australia and Etihad’s expanding international network.

He added that the additional flights strengthen connectivity through Abu Dhabi to destinations in the Middle East and Europe while providing travellers with more opportunities to experience the emirate as part of their journey.

Etihad’s Australian network also includes daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Melbourne operated by Boeing 787 aircraft.