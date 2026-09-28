Eleven private-sector establishments sign on to sponsor labour market events, initiatives

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced a partnership with 11 private-sector establishments to sponsor Ministry and labour market events and initiatives, as part of its ongoing strategy to expand cooperation with the private sector, enabling institutions and companies to support national initiatives aimed at advancing the labour market and promoting outstanding practices.

In a dedicated ceremony recently held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, Mohammed Saqr Al Nuaimi, MoHRE’s Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services, signed the sponsorship contracts with representatives of the sponsoring companies.

The Ministry commended the sponsors, highlighting the pivotal role of the private sector in supporting efforts to sustain the UAE labour market’s global leadership and reinforcing the country’s position as an ideal destination for living, working, and investing, as well as a global centre for the new economy, in line with the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’.

The list features DAMAC Properties as the sole Diamond Sponsor, along with four Platinum Sponsors: Binghatti Group, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), the Insurance Pool, and the Electronic Document Centre (EDC).

Meanwhile, the Gold Sponsor category includes Al Ansari Exchange, SkyBlue Media, Majid Al Futtaim Group, and NMDC Energy, with AW Rostamani Group and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) joining as Silver Sponsors.

Sponsorship covers the Emirates Labour Market Award, along with events and activities organised for workers during holidays and significant national and global occasions, in addition to internal events organised by the Ministry.

These partnerships reflect the private sector’s growing role in supporting labour-market-related initiatives, contributing to the success of events and initiatives targeting various segments of the labour market, strengthening communication with employers and workers, and supporting the exchange of expertise and successful practices in the work environment.

Moreover, these collaborations contribute to expanding participation in national initiatives among community members and institutions, while providing new opportunities for cooperation between government entities and private sector institutions. This, in turn, drives innovation in initiatives and events, and supports efforts to create an attractive, competitive, and sustainable work environment.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation continues to enhance its partnership with the private sector, which serves to turn social responsibility into real practices with lasting impact; enhance integration of roles among the government, employers, and workers; and support the competitiveness and sustainability of the UAE labour market.