TRENDS Youth Council holds mock courtroom on AI crimes at UN Crime Congress

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The TRENDS Youth Council organised an interactive mock courtroom session examining crimes involving artificial intelligence (AI) as part of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Held at the Youth Lab under the title “Mock Courtroom: The Voice That Wasn’t There”, the session provided participants with a practical simulation of a courtroom through a hypothetical financial fraud case involving AI-powered voice-cloning deepfake technology.

Participants examined digital evidence, listened to statements, asked questions and analysed available information before reaching their own conclusions on the case.

The session highlighted growing challenges in verifying digital evidence as AI technologies become increasingly capable of producing convincing fake voices, images, videos and information.

Moderated by Abrar Al Ali, a member of the TRENDS Youth Council, the session also featured council members Najla Al Midfa, Hessa Al Nuaimi and Amna Khalid.

Discussions addressed AI-related crimes including identity impersonation, voice cloning, fake identities, social engineering and cyberattacks.

Participants stressed the importance of strengthening institutional capabilities to verify digital evidence and establishing stricter identity-verification standards for sensitive transactions, particularly financial transactions.

The session also highlighted the need to strengthen international cooperation in addressing cross-border digital crimes.