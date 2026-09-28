DWTC supports for Emirati jobseekers at Ru'ya 2026 Careers UAE

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is broadening its support for Emirati jobseekers at Ru'ya 2026 Careers UAE, taking place 28-30 September.

This year, DWTC is further enhancing its recruitment approach by onboarding selected candidates on-site, alongside a new personalised Career Journey experience designed to help visitors find the right career path within the DWTC ecosystem.

The Career Journey guides visitors through the range of career paths available at DWTC, based on their individual interests and strengths, brought to life through stories of current UAE National employees sharing their own journeys within the organisation.

One-to-one and panel interviews will take place throughout the event, with selected candidates for DWTC's Sales and Hospitality Programmes able to sign contracts and complete their onboarding directly at the stand.

Dr. Najat Obaidalla, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at DWTC, said, "Ru'ya gives us a direct platform to meet ambitious young Emiratis, understand what drives them, and show them the breadth of career paths available at DWTC. Our commitment to Emiratisation goes beyond recruitment numbers; it is about building meaningful, lasting careers. Through our new Career Journey experience and the opportunity to sign and onboard candidates on-site, we are creating a more direct pathway from ambition to opportunity, while empowering Emiratis to build their careers and become the leaders of tomorrow.”

The stand will also spotlight the UAE National talent from across the DWTC ecosystem, showcasing the breadth of career opportunities across events and venue services, hospitality, real estate, corporate, DXB Live and DWTC Free Zone.

From the Hospitality team, Emirati chefs will demonstrate the making of DWTC's signature Date Pudding and Halwa Cupcake, and a coffee art experience delivered in partnership with ‘World of Coffee’ will showcase the skills of DWTC's own baristas, giving visitors a first-hand look at where a career with DWTC can lead.

Ru'ya 2026 will bring together thousands of young Emiratis and the country's leading employers over three days, featuring workshops, skill-building sessions, real-world challenges and interactive experiences.