DMCC records 7.7% growth in British companies

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- DMCC has recorded 7.7 percent growth in the number of British companies registered in its business district over the past 12 months, taking the total to 2,258.

The announcement came as DMCC concluded its latest “Made For Trade Live” roadshow in London.

British companies account for around 8.5 percent of DMCC’s business community of more than 26,000 companies, with activities spanning professional services, technology, finance, wealth management, media, commodities, shipping and logistics.

The growth comes as UK-UAE trade in goods and services exceeded £25 billion in 2025, up 3.7 percent year-on-year.

The United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council concluded negotiations on a free trade agreement in May, making the UK the first G7 country to agree such a deal with the GCC. The UK Government estimates the agreement could add £3.7 billion annually to UK GDP in the long term compared with 2040 projections once it enters into force.

DMCC returned to London for the second time this year to engage British business leaders on opportunities to expand through Dubai into Gulf and other high-growth international markets.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said the UK remains one of the centre’s most important markets, with British companies strongly represented in professional services, technology, energy and finance.

He added that DMCC is strengthening the platform available to British companies to expand internationally from Dubai, connecting them with almost 27,000 businesses as well as capital, customers and key global trade corridors.

Bin Sulayem said finance and private wealth are becoming increasingly important within DMCC’s offering through DMCC FinX and the DMCC Wealth Hub, alongside new regulatory frameworks supporting families, entrepreneurs and investors in structuring and managing capital from Dubai.

He added that the UK-GCC free trade agreement presents an opportunity to deepen flows of capital, investment and business between the UAE and the UK and bring more of London’s financial and professional expertise into Dubai’s business ecosystem.

DMCC’s British business community includes more than 520 professional services companies, over 200 technology companies and more than 200 energy companies.

Across DMCC, its technology community now comprises more than 4,000 companies operating in areas including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, crypto and gaming.