DCD leads Abu Dhabi social sector participation at LIVEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) will lead the participation of Abu Dhabi’s social-sector entities at the Livability and Investment Exhibition “LIVEX 2026”, which runs from 29th September to 1st October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Coinciding with the “Year of the Family 2026”, the participation will highlight programmes and projects supporting family stability and quality of life, alongside partnerships aimed at strengthening family and community connections.

DCD will showcase a range of projects reflecting the integrated efforts of the social sector and its partners to build a cohesive community that provides opportunities for participation and empowerment.

The programme will include the launch of new community initiatives, implementation of programmes and specialised frameworks, and the signing of cooperation agreements with partners from different sectors.

Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of DCD, will participate on Tuesday in a panel titled “Access Is Not an Amenity: Designing Cities for Everybody, at Every Stage of Life”.

The session will examine the importance of considering the needs of all members of society in urban planning and service design, as well as integrating urban planning with social policies to improve accessibility and participation.

DCD will also launch the “Districts Dashboard”, a decision-support tool that brings together quality-of-life and development indicators geographically to help identify residents’ needs, establish priorities and direct resources and programmes according to the requirements of individual districts.

The tool will also support monitoring of the impact of government initiatives.

The Department will showcase its inclusive-city framework, which provides an integrated approach to developing environments and services that respond to the needs of People of Determination.

The framework links accessibility to facilities, services and technologies with participation in family and community life, supporting empowerment and equal opportunities.

Social-sector entities participating in the “Community Zone” will also organise workshops, awareness sessions and interactive discussions presenting services and initiatives for different segments of society and their role in strengthening family stability, community cohesion and quality of life.