Abu Dhabi University, District1795 partner on creative economy initiatives

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with District1795, a technology ecosystem dedicated to arts and culture, placing ADU students and faculty inside the active development and growth strategy of a company building the infrastructure for the region's creative economy.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, and Kawthar Bin Sulayem, Founder and CEO of District1795.

ADU students and faculty will work alongside District1795 experts on the development, research and execution of new products and initiatives serving the arts and culture sector.

That participation spans the full scope of the District1795 ecosystem, seven interconnected products covering arts and culture, technology, artificial intelligence, education, new media and community: Gather, Learn, Dhabian AI, Inside Arts and Culture, Showcase, Dhabiani Kids and Knowbase.

Bin Sulayem said, "This is District1795's first academic partnership and it reflects exactly what we set out to build. A living ecosystem where the next generation does not wait to enter the creative economy. They help shape it. ADU students will work with our team on real products and real initiatives, contributing to the development of arts and culture infrastructure that serves the entire region."

She added, "Abu Dhabi is investing at scale in the creative economy. The sector needs people who can move between culture, technology, artificial intelligence and community, and that capability is built by doing, not by observing. We are proud to be the place where that work begins."

Prof. Aouad said, “Our partnership with District1795 will enable our students and faculty to engage directly in projects spanning arts, culture, technology and artificial intelligence, bringing academic knowledge together with practical experience and industry expertise.”