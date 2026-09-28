Family Development Foundation concludes Emirati Women's Day activities

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Family Development Foundation (FDF) concluded a month-long programme marking Emirati Women's Day with the Following in the Footsteps of the Mother of the Nation seminar at its Abu Dhabi Centre.

The seminar highlighted the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in empowering Emirati women and strengthening their role in the family, society and national development.

The event brought together Dr Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, and Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, former minister. Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director-General of the Family Development Foundation, delivered the keynote address. The panel discussion was moderated by Media professional Shaikha Al-Jabri.

Al Shamsi said the journey of Emirati women began when resources were limited, but determination was strong, noting that the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recognised from the outset that the nation's progress required the potential of both men and women.

She said Sheikh Zayed opened the doors of education to women, encouraged them to work and participate, and gave them the confidence to become active contributors to the building of the nation.

Al Shamsi added that H.H. Sheikha Fatima had been closely involved in this journey from its earliest stages, creating an environment that enabled women to fulfil their ambitions while preserving the family as a foundation of social stability.

She said, “Following the approach of H.H. Sheikha Fatima today means translating these values into renewed practice in education, work, building families and assuming responsibility towards society and the nation.”

Sheikha Lubna said the achievements of Emirati women across various fields reflected a national vision that believed in their capabilities and a leadership that provided opportunities for education, employment and participation.

She said the approach of H.H. Sheikha Fatima strengthened women's confidence, initiative and ambition, encouraging them to enter new fields and demonstrate their competence.

Sheikha Lubna added that successful careers are built through accumulated experiences and responsibilities, stressing that women should remain open to new experiences and view challenges as opportunities for growth.

She said the Following in the Footsteps of the Mother of the Nation Charter carries a message to every Emirati woman to trust her abilities, pursue her ambitions and continue contributing to the UAE's progress and prosperity.

Al Rumaithi said the approach of H.H. Sheikha Fatima had shaped an exceptional path for the empowerment of Emirati women through investment in education, knowledge and wider participation.

She said, “The Following in the Footsteps of the Mother of the Nation seminar reflected the values and lessons embodied by this approach and created a space for dialogue, exchange of expertise and inspiration from Emirati women who established their presence through competence, hard work and responsibility.”

She added, “Following in the Footsteps of the Mother of the Nation will remain a pledge we carry, a value we preserve and a responsibility renewed with every generation.”

Al Rumaithi said such gatherings help transfer experience between generations and strengthen young Emirati women's awareness of their responsibility to preserve achievements and build on them.

On the sidelines of the seminar, FDF organised an art exhibition celebrating Emirati women and highlighting their contributions to the family, society and the nation's development.