Investopia Bridge 2026 convenes investment leaders, decision-makers in Abu Dhabi on 7th October

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host “Investopia Bridge 2026” on 7th October, bringing together ministers, policymakers, investors, business leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators from the UAE and around the world.

The event, to be held at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas on Saadiyat Island under the theme “Investing in a More Resilient World”, will serve as a strategic bridge to the next flagship edition of Investopia in 2027.

Its programme will examine shifts reshaping the global economy and investment landscape, including economic resilience, the rise of new economy sectors, changing capital strategies, and the impact of geopolitical and technological developments.

The event will also showcase UAE private-sector companies that have established a global presence and expanded across international growth and trade corridors, highlighting their experiences in entering new markets and building investment partnerships.

Discussions will address attracting long-term capital, the role of economic policies and international partnerships in strengthening resilience, opportunities for globally scalable companies, and new sources of economic growth.

Sessions will also explore innovative financing, regional and global investment strategies, changing capital flows, tourism’s role in attracting investment and diversifying economies, and infrastructure requirements for the AI economy.

The programme will highlight the growing role of UAE-based investors operating across multiple markets and asset classes, reflecting the country’s position not only as a destination for global capital but also as a source of capital and international investment partner.

Participants include Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of the Investopia Board of Trustees; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment and Co-Chair of the Board; Adolfo Urso, Italy’s Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy; and Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade.

Stephen Flynn, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport in the Scottish Government, and Dame Susan Langley, Lady Mayor of the City of London, will also participate alongside government officials, investors, CEOs and business leaders.

The event will focus on sectors shaping the new economy, including artificial intelligence, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, clean technologies, digital infrastructure, tourism and the experience economy, digital finance, venture capital and digital investment assets.

“Investopia Bridge 2026” will also witness the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding between participating organisations and companies.

A new group of entrepreneurs will be recognised under the “Future 100” initiative, a joint national initiative of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Office of Government Development and the Future, alongside the signing of agreements and launch of a report highlighting the initiative’s key trends and outcomes.