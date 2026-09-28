Saud bin Saqr receives Skyports delegation, reviews Ras Al Khaimah advanced air mobility developments

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City a delegation from UK-based Skyports Infrastructure, a company specialising in the development and operation of advanced air mobility infrastructure.

The delegation was headed by Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports Infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Omar bin Saqr bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), Ismail Hassan Al-Balushi, Director-General of RAKTA, and a number of officials from both sides.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud was briefed on the latest developments in Ras Al Khaimah's Advanced Air Mobility programme and the progress made in developing the infrastructure required to support the emirate's future transport ecosystem.

The delegation reviewed the stages of cooperation between RAKTA and Skyports Infrastructure since its launch in 2024, through the signing of the Framework Agreement in 2025, and the project's current transition to implementation under a long-term agreement.

H.H. Sheikh Saud was also briefed on the Al Marjan Island vertiport project, one of the key projects in the first phase of Ras Al Khaimah's advanced air mobility network.

The facility is targeted to be operational, and services are expected to launch in the third quarter of 2027, following the completion of implementation requirements and the necessary regulatory approvals and procedures.

The Skyports Infrastructure delegation presented H.H. Sheikh Saud with a model of the proposed facility illustrating its design, components and operating mechanism, alongside an integrated vision of the passenger journey, from arrival and check-in through security and waiting procedures to boarding and departure.

H.H. Sheikh Saud also reviewed plans to develop an integrated network of vertiports across Ras Al Khaimah, enhancing connectivity between key destinations within the emirate and supporting air mobility services between Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates.

Following the meeting, RAKTA and Skyports Infrastructure signed a long-term agreement at the Authority's headquarters.

The agreement was signed by Ismail Hassan Al-Balushi and Duncan Walker and marks a key step in moving Ras Al Khaimah's Advanced Air Mobility programme from the planning and development stage into implementation, with commercial services targeted for launch in the third quarter of 2027.

The initiative forms part of Ras Al Khaimah's efforts to continue developing future transport solutions alongside the emirate's rapid growth across various sectors.

It also supports RAKTA's efforts to build an integrated, safe and sustainable transport ecosystem alongside existing road and public transport networks, strengthening connectivity between strategic destinations and enhancing the transport sector's readiness to meet Ras Al Khaimah's future needs.

The programme is aligned with the emirate's development priorities and its position as a global destination for tourism, investment and innovation.